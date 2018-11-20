InsurTech Futures: Azur unveils scheme to protect against water damage

Tech MGA to provide water leak detection system to HNW clients, working exclusively with brokers.

Managing digital agent Azur has partnered with Grohe, a German manufacturer of smart water detection devices, on a scheme aiming to protect high net worth (HNW) clients against water leaks.

Azur stated that the scheme will involve working exclusively with broker partners and their existing HNW clients.

According to the business, it will provide clients with complimentary supply and installation of the Grohe water leak detection system to guard against water damage in the home.

It added that clients will see a reduction in their home insurance premiums as a result.

Smartphone app

Azur explained that the Grohe Sense Guard works in combination with a smartphone app, which tracks water consumption and warns clients if there is a leak and where this has been detected.

It added that the system is also a prevention device that can shut off the mains water supply in case of a major leak or burst pipe from the touch of a button on the policyholder’s smartphone or tablet.

The tech MGA noted that the scheme is currently in a pilot stage and that it aims to extend it to a broader customer base in the future.

Azur launched in May 2017 with the aim to bring a technology company attitude to the insurance world.

It has since unveiled a HNW car collector product and a HNW home renovation product.

In October this year the business raised £13.3m in a funding round led by AIG and Hyperion.

Disruption

Kate Wells, managing director of Azur, commented: “Significant water damage within the home can be absolutely devastating for homeowners. On average we are seeing that our clients are spending up to six months out of their home during the drying out period.

“We are therefore taking a proactive approach by working with Grohe to help prevent our clients from experiencing such disruption.

“We hope to roll out the system to all eligible customers if the pilot is a success, as this technology has the potential to provide homeowners with incredible peace of mind.”

Sophie Bishop, UK head of DIY at Grohe, added: “At Grohe, we understand that water damage is more than an inconvenience. We want to help Azur provide the best service, solution and peace of mind to their customers.

“The Sense Guard is an easy to use system that monitors the water pressure and even micro leaks in the home; all accessible from a smartphone.”

