InsurTech Futures: Honcho becomes associate member of Biba

Start-up is the first reverse auction marketplace to be a member of the broker trade body.

Online reverse auction marketplace for financial services Honcho has joined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) as an associate member.

The InsurTech start-up noted it had to go through a “robust approval process” in order to join the trade body.

The business has previously stated that it is set to disrupt the car insurance sector, particularly price comparison websites, by allowing car insurers to bid for business from consumers.

Mobile app Honcho is a product of Honcho Markets, which is authorised and regulated as an insurance broker by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Launch

Chief executive officer, Gavin Sewell, said: “We’re now very close to launching to market, and as such are putting in place the final aspects we need ahead of this.

“We’re especially thrilled to have become the first ever business of our kind to be approved for Biba membership, and are looking forward to using this to change the way insurance works forever.”

The app will be launching in the car insurance market the first quarter of 2019.

Honcho stated that it also plans to expand into other areas including home and contents, pet and travel insurance.

