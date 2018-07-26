InsurTech Futures: Brokers urged to look at technology changes in banking

CGI's Paul Dix says brokers need to exploit their data and understanding of the market to remain relevant.

Brokers should take advantage of technological developments in the banking sector, according to Paul Dix, vice president, insurance, at IT and business consultant firm CGI.

He explained that traditional banks have had to open up their core services, losing the ability to have direct interaction with the consumer and instead going through other channels.

According to Dix, start-ups are now helping people budget and be more forward-looking in how they spend money, which is likely to spread to the insurance industry.

“The proactive rather than reactive view of how people spend their money can drive a consumer requirement for a change rather than a regulatory or industry desire to change something,” Dix told Insurance Age.

“We now have the requirement for transparency around pricing and the economic environment is one where people are making choices.

“Any help they can get in making those choices will be seen as valueable and that’s where the drive might come from.”

Data

However, he warned that there was a danger that brokers would be cut out of the process unless they were seen to be adding value when customer engagement changes.

Dix noted that brokers should exploit their knowledge of the market to remain relevant in the future.

“The data that brokers have about how people behave is very valuable and the market understanding brokers have is something that others don’t,” Dix added.

“That’s the area where brokers can still play a significant role in providing advice - not necessarily to the customer direct, but through these other channels.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.