InsurTech Futures: Arag teams up with InsurTech start-up Neos

Neos says Arag helps join up the claims process for its connected home product.

Legal protection and assistance specialist Arag will provide home emergency and legal expenses insurance for Neos’ connected home proposition.

Neos, which is an InsurTech start-up managing general agent (MGA), is backed by former England footballer Gary Lineker and provides smart home insurance.

It further stated that its technology can detect and help prevent fire, theft and water leaks, with real-time updates provided to the customer’s smartphone.

Neos secured a £5m series A investment led by Aviva in May this year, when it also revealed a strategic partnership with Munich Re.

In October last year former Ageas chief executive officer Barry Smith joined the start-up’s board and former RSA managing director Steve Broughton and Ingenie founder Richard King have also invested in the business.

Technology

Co-founder and chief executive of Neos, Matt Poll, said: “Neos uses technology both to reassure and to alert customers, but also to minimise the scale of any claim.

“However, it’s not just about offering a swift, 24/7 response to emergencies. Arag has helped us to join up the claims process so that a home emergency call-out can seamlessly trigger a property claim and the insurance can put things right for our customers that much quicker.”

Arag head of sales Andrew Talbot added: “We’re partnering with several InsurTech businesses at the moment, on some very diverse products.

“I think it’s our willingness to adapt how we work to suit their customers that keeps winning us business in this part of the market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.