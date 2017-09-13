Meet the techies: Ben Rose

Ben Rose, fonder and insurance director at Digital Risks, discusses how InsurTech and data analytics will redefine business insurance.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

With Digital Risks, we’re redefining business insurance, making it easy and accessible for start-ups and small businesses in the tech and media space.

A lot of InsurTech innovation has so far focused around personal lines, but we’re one of the few that is bringing a new way of thinking to the business arena.

My co-founder, Cameron Shearer, and I came up with the idea while he was working for a digital advertising agency and I was working for a large insurer.

Cam was trying to organise insurance cover for his company but couldn’t find a provider that understood his business. The experience inspired us to develop a new type of insurance brand to make this process much more simple and intuitive for digital SMEs.

So, we started from scratch to build insurance that focuses 100% on the needs of digital businesses. That has meant working with leading underwriters to develop a comprehensive range of products tailored to the needs of this market.

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

Insurance is notoriously behind the times when it comes to incorporating tech and all things digital into its products and services, hindered by legacy systems that make innovation almost impossible.

There’s no doubt that InsurTech is moving much more quickly to address the needs and wants of today’s new breed of consumers and businesses.

SMEs today expect a seamless online customer experience, along with transparent communications, pricing and personalised products that flex around their needs.

In a fast-moving world, risks and requirements can easily change on a month by month basis, so long-term contracts are outdated.

It’s no longer enough to just sell the product and forget about it until the following year. With the rise of specialised technology, it’ll be a case of ‘sink or swim’.

Traditional brokers will have to adapt to better understand the behaviours and risk profiles of customers, and ultimately provide an even better service.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

In the next five years, there are opportunities for providing ongoing risk management support to businesses, enhancing the customer experience through mobile, and using data analytics to better understand customers’ risk profiles and price premiums more fairly.

Business insurance will become increasingly real-time and interactive, just like the world we live in and the services we’ve become accustomed to today.

One area that we can see developing is in personalisation, with brokers proactively rewarding customers for managing and minimising their risks, even by using penetration testing to measure their system vulnerability to cyber-attacks, for example.

There is also a huge role for data analytics to improve claims services, ensuring that losses can be accurately measured and customers compensated - for example, we can use social network data to better understand the scale and likely cost of reputational damage following a cyber breach.

Mobile in insurance, even in personal lines, is still in its infancy but there are huge opportunities for insurers to deliver real-time and interactive information to business customers, enabling them to track their needs and cover, to be sure they have the right protection as their needs change.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

Commercial brokers and insurers need to evolve to cater to the risks that businesses face today and the way that they work.

With today’s start-ups increasingly consisting of digital-native millennials, the traditional offline broker approach is no longer going to cut it.

A recent CapGemini study found that 23% of Generation Y consumers are very likely to buy insurance from technology companies, compared to 14% of other consumers. It’s the Uber and Airbnb generation that brokers should be thinking about.

InsurTech can aid various aspects of the broker experience, from distribution through to claims. So, brokers need to consider where they and their customers are likely to gain the most benefit.

Incorporating technology in existing processes can be a significant transition so partnering with a company that already has a solution and the right technical expertise can be the best way of getting started.