CFC launches dark web monitoring tool

MGA says CFC BreachAlert will notify policyholders in real-time if any of their data is posted on the dark web.

CFC Underwriting and cyber security company RepKnight have launched CFC BreachAlert, a dark web monitoring tool for CFC’s cyber insurance policyholders.

The Lloyd’s managing general agent (MGA) stated that CFC BreachAlert notifies policyholders in real-time if any of their data is posted on the dark web or hundreds of other data breach, leak and dump sites typically used by cybercriminals.

It detailed that policyholders can configure CFC BreachAlert to monitor the dark web for their corporate email domains, employee login credentials, server IP addresses, and lists of clients or employees.

In addition, policyholders can search for mentions of their company or product names on the dark web using keyword expressions, as well as “watermarks” or “fingerprints” added into their in-house data.

According to CFC, the tool provides 24/7 monitoring and instant notifications via email, Slack or HipChat, ensuring that CFC policyholders will be the first to know if their information has been leaked and allowing them to respond quickly to help reduce reputational damage and financial loss.

Security

Anthony Hess, head of incident response at CFC Underwriting said: “Data breaches are unfortunately a fact of life for many companies, no matter their size or the security of their networks.

“CFC BreachAlert is a great addition to our cyber risk management offering, giving policyholders an additional tool to help them minimise the impact of a data breach.”

CFC BreachAlert was developed by UK-based RepKnight, a provider of web applications for cyber threat intelligence and data breach detection.

Tim Haynes, CEO at RepKnight, said: “CFC shares RepKnight’s vision that you should be protecting your data — not just your network — particularly in today’s cloud-based environments.

“BreachAlert is an innovative solution to mitigate against data being hacked, leaked, or sold online, constantly keeping watch for your data outside the firewall.

He continued: “And with fines set to skyrocket next year under European GDPR legislation, there’s never been a better time to get protected.”

