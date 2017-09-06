InsurTech Futures: First blockchain platform for marine insurance launched

EY and Guardtime team up with Willis Towers Watson, MS Amlin, XL Catlin, A.P. Møller-Maersk, ACORD and Microsoft on new platform.

EY and Guardtime have launched what they claimed is the world’s first blockchain platform for the marine insurance sector.

The platform was launched in collaboration with Willis Towers Watson, A.P. Møller-Maersk, ACORD, Microsoft, MS Amlin and XL Catlin after a 20-week proof of concept.

EY stated that the blockchain platform — built on Microsoft Azure global cloud technology — will be implemented in a phased roll-out from 2018 onward.

The global blockchain platform aims to connect clients, brokers, insurers and third parties to distributed common ledgers that capture data about identities, risk and exposures, and integrates this information with insurance contracts.

According to EY, the platform’s capabilities include the ability to create and maintain asset data from multiple parties; to link data to policy contracts; to receive and act upon information that results in a pricing or a business process change; to connect client assets, transactions and payments; and to capture and validate up-to-date first notification or loss data.

Transformation

Shaun Crawford, EY global insurance leader, said: “Blockchain’s potential to transform the insurance ecosystem has always been clear. What we have done is to move forward from potential to reality.

“This solution is the first to apply blockchain’s transparency, security and standardization to marine insurance and is ready for commercial use.”

He continued: “We look forward to deploying this technology across the marine insurance industry and are exploring how these findings and insights will be applied to other specialty insurance markets and beyond.”

Evolution

Simon Gaffney, chief data officer, Willis Towers Watson, commented: “Redesigning the insurance process is critical for the evolution of our industry.

“This initiative has the potential to streamline and simplify insurance transaction efficiency using new technologies, an essential development for the insurance industry.”

Dr. Paul Taffinder, director of strategy and innovation at MS Amlin, added: “We started this work in 2016 with an intuitive belief that blockchain technology could transform the marine insurance market.

“We are excited that we are already in a position to test a practical platform though which we will be transacting business in a completely new way.”

Martin Henley, chief information officer at XL Catlin, said: “This successful proof of concept is ground breaking.

“While the insurance industry has been looking at blockchain as a way to disrupt some of its processes and become more efficient, this will lead to ‘real-life’ innovations.”

He concluded: “We will learn from those and apply them to other insurance segments — and ultimately better delivery for our clients across the industry.”

