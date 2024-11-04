Wholesaler seals second capacity deal in a month

Addept Insurance Services has sealed a capacity deal with The Salvation Army General Insurance Corporation for the firm’s new dedicated tenant pet damage protection insurance for landlords, called Not for Lions.

Its second capacity deal was arranged through independent underwriting agency, Strategic Insurance Services.

Under the Renters’ Rights Bill, currently going through Parliament, Addept explained that tenants will have increased rights to keep pets in rental properties, and landlords will be able to request that tenants pay for insurance the landlord buys to cover potential damage caused by the tenants’ pets.

Whilst the right to seek reimbursement for the cost of insurance protection is included in