New product for beach hut and chalet owners launched

Compass, a specialist provider of caravan and leisure insurance, has launched a new policy offering cover for beach huts and beach chalets.

It claims the product protects against a wide range of risks and incidents typically associated with beachfront properties, including damage incurred as a result of storms, floods, fire, theft, vandalism or malicious damage.

There is also public liability for accidental death, bodily injury, illness or disease to any person, as well as cover for any accidental damage to the property.

Beach huts are not just somewhere to enjoy sunny days with friends and family, they are also a great investment