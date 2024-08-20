New product for beach hut and chalet owners launched
Compass, a specialist provider of caravan and leisure insurance, has launched a new policy offering cover for beach huts and beach chalets.
It claims the product protects against a wide range of risks and incidents typically associated with beachfront properties, including damage incurred as a result of storms, floods, fire, theft, vandalism or malicious damage.
There is also public liability for accidental death, bodily injury, illness or disease to any person, as well as cover for any accidental damage to the property.
Beach huts are not just somewhere to enjoy sunny days with friends and family, they are also a great investment
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
Meet the MGA: Altea
Carly Matson, CEO of Altea Insurance, outlines how her MGA is helping healthcare professionals and organisations fulfil their insurance requirements against a backdrop of hard rates and frustrations around regulation/licensing.
Alps partners with AmTrust on motor book
Add-on insurance provider Alps has moved its entire motor book, under a full delegated authority agreement, to AmTrust International.
Axa boss Foley eyes midmarket space
Tara Foley, CEO of Axa UK and Ireland, told Insurance Age the insurer was looking to enter the “white space” between Axa and Axa XL.
Allianz updates motor trade product
Allianz has refreshed its motor trade product with the aim of reflecting the evolving needs of its customers and the technological changes that are affecting the sector.
Acturis continues personal lines push with Covéa
Acturis has partnered with Covéa to make the insurer’s Home IHP product available on its platform, adding to the previously rolled out motor offering.
Bexhill UK partners with Acturis on premium finance
Bexhill UK and Acturis have partnered in a full API integration of Bexhill’s premium finance system and Acturis’s insurance broking system.
Former Premium Credit bosses resurrect ‘tifco’ brand for new venture
The Insurance Finance Consultants (tifco) has formally launched today with the aim of supporting all firms, including brokers, that offer insurance premium finance.
Interview: Addept Group managing director Richard Finan
Addept MD Richard Finan gives Insurance Age the lowdown on his return to the market; his thoughts on changes to the MGA market in the wake of Consumer Duty; and the challenges of creating ancillary products in a post-FCA GAP intervention world.