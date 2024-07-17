Insurance Age

Former Premium Credit bosses resurrect ‘tifco’ brand for new venture

Roger Brown
The Insurance Finance Consultants (tifco) has formally launched today with the aim of supporting all firms, including brokers, that offer insurance premium finance.

Founded by experienced premium finance leaders, Roger Brown and Simon Moran, tifco’s team claim to have more than 100 years’ combined experience in the sector.

Brown, pictured, was most recently chief commercial officer and ran Ireland for Premium Credit, leaving in December 2022 after a decade with the business. He has also held finance director roles at Capita Insurance Services and Cullum Capital Ventures, as well as acting as a director at Close Premium Finance.

Moran was sales and marketing

