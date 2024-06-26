Cannabis MGU hires Midson to build network with UK brokers

CannGen Insurance Europe has recruited Alan Midson as development director for the UK and Europe with a remit of building out the company’s network of brokers in all legalised countries.

The North American property and casualty managing general underwriter launched its European operations in May last year. It now provides a comprehensive insurance solution for businesses involved from seed-to-sale in the emerging cannabis, CBD and hemp markets across Continental Europe.

Potential clients include both privately owned and not-for-profit organisations with CannGen listing cultivators, processors/harvesters, product manufacturers, research & development, wholesale distributors