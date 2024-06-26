Cannabis MGU hires Midson to build network with UK brokers
CannGen Insurance Europe has recruited Alan Midson as development director for the UK and Europe with a remit of building out the company’s network of brokers in all legalised countries.
The North American property and casualty managing general underwriter launched its European operations in May last year. It now provides a comprehensive insurance solution for businesses involved from seed-to-sale in the emerging cannabis, CBD and hemp markets across Continental Europe.
Potential clients include both privately owned and not-for-profit organisations with CannGen listing cultivators, processors/harvesters, product manufacturers, research & development, wholesale distributors
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
Peach Pi launches bespoke surgery scheme with broker
Peach Pi has partnered with specialist broker Practice Cover to build a bespoke scheme to meet the specific protection requirements of its surgery clients.
Rokstone launches in sports personal accident with Amato hire
Managing general agent Rokstone has expanded with a global sports accident portfolio, hiring Graham Amato as underwriter for the launch.
Focus partners with Markel for construction binder
Wokingham-based managing general agent Focus Insurance has partnered with Markel for a construction binder.
Biba and Griffiths & Armour renew PI scheme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its professional indemnity accredited broker agreement with Griffiths & Armour for a further three years.
CFC launches second carbon insurance solution
CFC has launched its second insurance solution for buyers of voluntary carbon credit, Carbon Cancellation Insurance.
Allianz Commercial backs MGA on marine products
Allianz Commercial has teamed up with ProMarine on a multi-product strategic underwriting and claims delegated authority agreement.
CFC updates fintech insurance cover
CFC has made a “major overhaul” to its fintech insurance cover in the UK, Canada and Australia, across both professional service and technology exposures.
Sompo targets mid-market tech with modular offering
Sompo has launched a modular product for mid-market UK clients aimed at technology and telecoms service providers, plus electronic product manufacturers and assemblers.
Most read
- Are new regional insurer offices the silver bullet to improve broker service?
- RSA expects new business “clunkiness” to ease from July as it continues NIG integration
- In Depth: Cyber risk and AI – friend or foe?
- Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance MD Shaun Hooper
- Broker moves Accredited-backed MGA capacity to Aviva with extended facility
- The stats: Q1 2024 - Commercial combined slows to near halt