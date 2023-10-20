Insurance Age

Allianz rolls out new A&H product and fleet features on QuoteSME

    Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Allianz Commercial has today launched an accident and health product on its e-trading platform QuoteSME, and announced additional features for its complete mini fleet offering.

The A&H product consists of two key elements: group personal accident and business travel. These can be purchased either individually, together or alongside another insurance product.

The group personal accident cover provides a lump sum or weekly financial benefits that can be used to support employees’ wages, hire temporary or permanent staff to replace an injured employee, or offset other unexpected costs.

The cover includes: Worldwide cover for accidental injuries – resulting in death

