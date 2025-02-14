Mosaic launches combined general and environmental liability cover

Mosaic Insurance has launched a combined environmental product that merges primary commercial general liability with a suite of added pollution and professional coverages, available to retail and wholesale brokers.

The site pollution and general liability (SGL) provides primary and excess, both supported and unsupported, capabilities with $25m (£19.86m) in excess capacity.

The launch builds towards our continuing goal to be the top, most trusted environmental carrier.

The combined offering includes general liability, environmental liability and professional liability hazards in a single, worldwide coverage form, the specialist insurer explained. It can also be customised to fit an insured’s needs and risk