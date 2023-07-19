Insurance Age

Loadsure targets 'middle market' with two new cargo launches

Insurtech MGA Loadsure has unveiled two launches it describes as "dynamic ocean cargo insurance" and "an industry-first digital ocean cargo and stock throughput" product called Danube and Huron, respectively.

Loadsure said it hoped both would be “powerful tools for brokers, who will be able to quote cost-effective annual cover to their clients with unprecedented speed, utilising historical and real-time data to accurately price risk”.

Johnny McCord

Loadsure CEO and founder Johnny McCord said: “We’re very pleased to unveil Danube and Huron.

“Loadsure was founded to make insurance efficient for the entire supply chain

