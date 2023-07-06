Capacity provider Accredited backs MGA home specialist

Accredited Insurance (Europe) has backed managing general agent Integra Insurance Solutions with fresh capacity.

The multi-year deal gives capacity to Integra’s home insurance offerings including its own Nidus and Nidus Plus products and wide range of white label partnerships.

Integra CEO Martin Cox said he was ‘thrilled’ to be working with Accredited.

Owned by the Hannover Re Group, Integra offers homeowner insurance products, specialist insurance schemes cover, as well as church and commercial insurance through its Congregational brand.

Cox said: “As Integra enters the next phase of our growth