In Depth: Could legal expenses have a role to play as the landlord pressure cooker reaches boiling point?

Specialist legal expenses cover has the potential to turn down the heat as those renting out property face challenges on all fronts, including from the Renters (Reform) Bill. Rachel Gordon investigates.

Almost 20% of UK households are privately renting and there is a perception that, all too often, landlords are greedy individuals who let out substandard properties while raking in the cash.

But times are changing and the Renters (Reform) Bill going through parliament is set to reshape the landscape, tipping the balance more towards tenants. It brings in a number of changes, including the end of Assured Shorthold Tenancies and ‘no fault’ evictions under Section 21 of the Housing Act.