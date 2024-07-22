Bexhill UK partners with Acturis on premium finance
Bexhill UK and Acturis have partnered in a full API integration of Bexhill’s premium finance system and Acturis’s insurance broking system.
The integration will enable brokers to “seamlessly” credit broker business to their own in-house finance business and to Bexhill as the premium finance provider.
It will allow brokers to set up finance within the Bexhill system from the Acturis platform.
The incorporation supports the management, processing of adjustments and renewals, Bexhill confirmed.
There has
