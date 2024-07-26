Insurance Age

Allianz updates motor trade product

    By Rosie Simms

Allianz has refreshed its motor trade product with the aim of reflecting the evolving needs of its customers and the technological changes that are affecting the sector.

The updated wordings and limits to both motor trade select and complete motor trade products include a number of key cover changes, such as comprehensive electric vehicle cover, more environmentally friendly replacements, optional pollution clean-up costs and legal expenses.

It has also included enhanced limits on motor trade select across the material damage and road risks section.

The changes came into effect for renewals and new business from 15 July.

Third-party liability during charging and

UK pricing continues down – Marsh

Insurance rates in the UK fell 3% in the second quarter of 2024, continuing on the downwards trajectory from the previous three months, according to the latest research by Marsh.

