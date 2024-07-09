Commercial Express launches new leisure and park home cover

Commercial Express has rolled out a revamped leisure and park home offering, promising brokers and leisure homeowners a wider range of cover options and greater flexibility.

The product comes with a choice of three distinct schemes with the managing general agent pinpointing the expansion in risk appetite allows brokers to meet the specific needs of a much greater range of leisure property owners.

Underwritten by A-rated insurers Scor, Canopius, and Ascot Group’s Syndicate 1414 at Lloyd’s, the three leisure home schemes cater to owners of static caravans, park homes, glamping pods and shepherd huts. The range also includes log cabins, chalets and lodges used as