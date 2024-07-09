Commercial Express launches new leisure and park home cover
Commercial Express has rolled out a revamped leisure and park home offering, promising brokers and leisure homeowners a wider range of cover options and greater flexibility.
The product comes with a choice of three distinct schemes with the managing general agent pinpointing the expansion in risk appetite allows brokers to meet the specific needs of a much greater range of leisure property owners.
Underwritten by A-rated insurers Scor, Canopius, and Ascot Group’s Syndicate 1414 at Lloyd’s, the three leisure home schemes cater to owners of static caravans, park homes, glamping pods and shepherd huts. The range also includes log cabins, chalets and lodges used as
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Axa Commercial promotes Dene Smith to regional director for the North
Dene Smith has been appointed regional director for the North at Axa Commercial, replacing Rob Corner who left in March.
How specialist incubators are helping fuel MGA growth
The managing general agent sector is booming, creating increased demand for specialists who can help would-be MGAs get set up. Edward Murray explores this world of ‘incubators’, and highlights how they can help fledging businesses.
Hiscox shares soar 150 pence following takeover links
Hiscox shares closed the day [Monday 8th July] up 13.43% (150 pence) at 1,267 pence, giving it a market cap of around £4.3bn after the insurer was linked with a takeover.
Sompo opens third UK office
Sompo has opened an office in Manchester.
People Moves: 1 – 5 July 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Munich Re MGA put into run-off
Munich Re has put GrovesJohnWestrup, its high-net-worth managing general agent, into run-off.
Event insurance – how is the sector evolving to meet the changing risk landscape?
While the event sector has rebounded post-Covid, it still faces a host of challenges. Challenges that offer brokers opportunities to help organisers both manage and mitigate risks to soften the blow if they have to cancel or postpone a planned event due to factors out of their control. Martin Friel reports
SRG buys political violence specialist Tristar Special Risks
Specialist Risk Group has acquired political violence specialist Tristar Special Risks building out SRG’s managing general agent, MX, which was launched in December 2021.