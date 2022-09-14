Products - September 2022

Insurance for charities, D&O, real estate and cyber make up the latest set of product launches.

Markel adapts charity and community groups product

Markel has doubled the income threshold at which charities and community groups can access its cover via its eTrade facility from £1m to £2m. Markel stated that the change had been made in response to broker feedback.

According to the insurer, charities above the £2m threshold typically have more complex requirements with larger organisations benefitting from an advice-led sale and Markel underwriters are on hand to offer full support for