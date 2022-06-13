IQUW launches crisis management product suite

The provider has appointed specialty underwriter, Jon Atkinson to lead the global crisis management portfolio. The roll-out of the new product offering is part of IQUW’s growth and development strategy for its specialty lines.

Peter Bilsby, chief executive officer of IQUW said: “We are delighted to announce that Jon will be leading our crisis management portfolio at IQUW.

“We are building out a fantastic team of professionals to lead the development of our multi-line, diverse product offering