IQUW launches crisis management product suite
The provider has appointed specialty underwriter, Jon Atkinson to lead the global crisis management portfolio. The roll-out of the new product offering is part of IQUW’s growth and development strategy for its specialty lines.
Peter Bilsby, chief executive officer of IQUW said: “We are delighted to announce that Jon will be leading our crisis management portfolio at IQUW.
“We are building out a fantastic team of professionals to lead the development of our multi-line, diverse product offering
