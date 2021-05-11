LexisNexis launches data solution for SME brokers

LexisNexis has unveiled a new product, Broker Intelligence, which it said will help level the data enrichment playing field and give brokers streamlined access to a wide range of data attributes about an individual, at the point of quote or renewal.

The data, analytics and technology provider noted that the new offering will be launched at this year’s British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) conference, which takes place on 12 and 13 May.

James Burton, senior director of product