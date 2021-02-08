Iprism unveils e-traded excess of loss product for SMEs
Iprism has launched a new excess of loss product covering a range of business sectors including wholesalers, manufacturers and construction.
The specialist commercial, property, tradesman and high net worth MGA said the product, which is available online via its bespoke portal, was developed in order to meet demand from brokers for an e-traded solution.
According to Iprism, the new solution provides brokers with instant quote and bind cover for their SME clients, with excess layers of up to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- In-depth - ATE insurance: Boom time for ATE?
- People Moves: 1-5 February 2021
- Interview: Specialist Risk Group
- Covid claims push Beazley to $50.4m loss in 2020
- In-depth - ATE insurance: Don’t miss out on ATE opportunities
- Reported ghost broking cases rose by nearly 10% in 2020
- In-depth - ATE insurance: A bright future for brokers and ATE