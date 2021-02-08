Iprism unveils e-traded excess of loss product for SMEs

Iprism has launched a new excess of loss product covering a range of business sectors including wholesalers, manufacturers and construction.

The specialist commercial, property, tradesman and high net worth MGA said the product, which is available online via its bespoke portal, was developed in order to meet demand from brokers for an e-traded solution.

According to Iprism, the new solution provides brokers with instant quote and bind cover for their SME clients, with excess layers of up to