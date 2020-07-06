Canopius property product to address 'silent cyber' gap
Product also aims to protect against risks associated with connected buildings and the internet of things
Canopius has launched of a set of cyber property products for medium to large corporations across all sectors.
The Cyber Property Damage Product Range replaces cyber cover excluded from property policies following regulatory action to address the issue of ‘silent cyber’, it also protects clients against risks associated with the continued reliance on technology, expanding 5G coverage and an increase in automation, connected buildings and the use of the internet of things.
Camilla Walker, cyber underwriter at Canopius, said: “The products available from Canopius deliver bespoke coverage to clients that provide clarity and tackle the complexities created by the removal of cyber coverage from their traditional property insurance policies. The range of products means Canopius can continue to address clients’ exposures as they evolve, whether that be due to a business change or the application of further, or different, cyber exclusions within other insurance products.”
Internet of things
The increasing number of connected devices, many of which will be low complexity devices used to monitor and control buildings and their environments, are creating a new vector for digital criminals looking to terrorise or defraud businesses and individuals.
Matt Northedge, global head of cyber at Canopius, said: “Regulatory intolerance for ‘silent cyber’ plus hardening property rates has created a cyber property coverage gap. These products endeavour to define this silence to help clients carve some of that back. It also mitigates against a multitude of potential risks stemming from the increased reliance on technology and automation across organisations’ computer networks.”
The new range of products provides up to a $25m line and offers brokers a streamlined application process and access to seven underwriters in London available to service property damage enquiries.
