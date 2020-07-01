CFC expands its transaction liability range
The product is aimed at businesses pursuing small portfolio add-on acquisitions that may otherwise go uninsured.
CFC has added a new product for businesses pursuing portfolio acquisitions to its transaction liability suite.
The new solution is intended to simplify and speed up the process for private equity firms and businesses pursuing a portfolio of add-on acquisitions for existing or newly acquired platform companies.
Uninsured
The specialist insurer said that many transactions go uninsured but its new policy can be structured to work on small deals, such as portfolio add-ons, with no minimum premium and no minimum transaction size.
CFC’s transaction liability practice leader, Angus Marshall, said: “Having to negotiate a new transaction liability policy for each acquisition adds unnecessary time not to mention cost.
“We’ve built a solution that gives buyers and sellers the certainty of recourse they require behind each transaction, but without the hassle.”
Master policy
The product works by having a master policy wording at the time of the primary platform acquisition and add on endorsement once each subsequent acquisition is completed.
An aggregate policy limit can be agreed upfront based on the anticipated combined enterprise value of the portfolio, or individual policy limits can be agreed for each deal if add-on acquisitions have not yet been identified.
Grant Hollis, CFC’s transaction liability team leader who designed the solution, said: “It negates the need for individual policy negotiations delivering a massively more efficient process for smaller deals with the added benefit for the policyholder that additional acquisitions are covered by a partner who they already have a relationship with and trust.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA BI test case ‘clear and present danger’ to brokers
- Aon to repay 20% pay cuts
- Insurers accused of ‘dragging feet’ as extra FCA BI September trial dates mooted
- Gefion enters liquidation after it loses insurance license
- Jensten Group makes lockdown buy with Senior Wright deal
- Marsh bites back as RSA alleges it is on the hook for wording in FCA BI test case
- Car premiums fall in Q2 amid Covid-19 lockdown