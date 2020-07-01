CFC expands its transaction liability range

The product is aimed at businesses pursuing small portfolio add-on acquisitions that may otherwise go uninsured.

CFC has added a new product for businesses pursuing portfolio acquisitions to its transaction liability suite.

The new solution is intended to simplify and speed up the process for private equity firms and businesses pursuing a portfolio of add-on acquisitions for existing or newly acquired platform companies.

Uninsured

The specialist insurer said that many transactions go uninsured but its new policy can be structured to work on small deals, such as portfolio add-ons, with no minimum premium and no minimum transaction size.

CFC’s transaction liability practice leader, Angus Marshall, said: “Having to negotiate a new transaction liability policy for each acquisition adds unnecessary time not to mention cost.

“We’ve built a solution that gives buyers and sellers the certainty of recourse they require behind each transaction, but without the hassle.”

Master policy

The product works by having a master policy wording at the time of the primary platform acquisition and add on endorsement once each subsequent acquisition is completed.

An aggregate policy limit can be agreed upfront based on the anticipated combined enterprise value of the portfolio, or individual policy limits can be agreed for each deal if add-on acquisitions have not yet been identified.

Grant Hollis, CFC’s transaction liability team leader who designed the solution, said: “It negates the need for individual policy negotiations delivering a massively more efficient process for smaller deals with the added benefit for the policyholder that additional acquisitions are covered by a partner who they already have a relationship with and trust.”

