Lorega expands cyber product for homeowners
Product offers 24/7 advice, incident investigation and restoration services in the event of a cyber attack.
Lorega has expanded its Cyber Recovery insurance offering with the aim of helping homeowners recover from cyber threats and attacks, email fraud, cyber theft and identity theft.
The business stated that its Home Cyber Recovery provides homeowners with access to 10 hours or 25 hours of expert advice.
In addition, cover for related costs include repairing or replacing computer systems, personal data reconfiguration and restoration, removal of viruses and ransomware, termination of hacking, losses incurred in fraud or theft, liaison with financial institutions in case of identity theft and certain costs and expenses in relation to defamation liability claims.
The business detailed that in the event of a cyber attack, Home Cyber Recovery offers 24/7 advice, incident investigation and restoration services delivered by Lorega’s Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT).
CERT is operated by cyber security consultancy Agenci.
Protection
Andrew Kilgour, director of broker relationships, commented: “The risks and impact of cyber-related crime are no longer the sole domain of businesses.
“The growing dependence on connected devices in the home for day-to-day activities is creating a clear need for personal cyber protection and assistance.”
He continued: “We are responding to this with a dedicated service designed to provide advice and assistance when it is needed most to help homeowners to recover from a potentially devastating and damaging cyber-attack.”
