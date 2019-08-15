Home & Legacy launches claims portal

The facility is designed to be used by customers and brokers.

High net worth broker Home & Legacy has launched an online household claims portal following broker feedback.

According to the provider, which is part of Allianz, the service allows customers and brokers to report claims online 24/7.

The proposition also offers customers and brokers the ability to track the status of a claim online. Brokers will also receive automatic email notifications as soon as a claim is reported.

Home & Legacy reported that the changes mean policyholders and brokers will benefit from out-of-hours loss adjuster instruction where necessary and will have the option to upload supporting documents, such as receipts, valuations, photographs and videos.

The online claims process is offered in addition to the work its claims team does over the phone and via email.

The offering was developed following broker research carried out by Home & Legacy, which found that 90% of brokers would find a claims reporting portal helpful.

Appetite

Home & Legacy’s head of claims, Andrew Reid, said: “We listened to broker feedback which demonstrated there is a real appetite to report and track the status of claims online. I am delighted we can now offer even more choice in how our customers and brokers can communicate with us about a claim”.

Home & Legacy’s managing director, Barry O’Neill, added: “The launch of our online claims service follows the fantastic success of our e-trading platform, Home & Legacy Online.

“We saw first-hand how much e-trading has improved transactional efficiency; enabling our team of experts to provide an even better service by adding value to complex underwriting decisions.”

He continued: “Our broker research also found that 40% of brokers were unsure whether insurance providers could be using technology more effectively to handle claims, which shows that there is an opportunity to differentiate ourselves in this area.”

