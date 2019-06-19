Covéa launches commercial combined product
The offering, targeted at SMEs, is the first in a planned series of fresh products.
Covéa Insurance has launched a commercial combined product designed for SMEs.
The company’s e-Trade Commercial Combined product can be traded either by using Acturis software or Covéa’s own Insurance Online site.
The offering is the first in a series of products that Covéa plans to launch. An e-trade motor fleet product is earmarked to follow.
Features
Covéa has emphasised the ‘all risks’ nature of the product and stated that it offers 15 optional add-ons, allowing businesses to tailor the product to their specific needs. Covéa’s cyber cover is also available through the product.
Carolyn Callan, director of commercial lines and high net worth, described Covéa’s approach: “We wanted to offer brokers a comprehensive suite of covers on an e-traded platform but with a product that could be completely tailored to client’s requirements.”
For more complex risks, brokers will be supported by a 60 minute response time from the insurer. Covéa will also provide a webchat service for broker queries.
In January 2019, Covéa collaborated with iFarm Underwriting on a mini-fleet product for rural businesses.
