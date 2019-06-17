Zurich-owned N&G launches new small craft product

Policy covers small sailing boats, dinghies, motorboats and speedboats and is available for brokers to sell.

Navigator and General (N&G) has unveiled a new small craft policy with multiple new features, Insurance Age can reveal.

The product is for those who own small sailing boats, dinghies, motorboats and speedboats. It will cover these vessels when used inland and on coastal waters in Europe, up to 12 nautical miles offshore.

N&G, which is owned by Zurich, stated that the new policy is designed to replace its existing sailing dinghy and small craft policies and customers covered by these policies will automatically have their cover updated, free of charge.

The product is available via brokers and direct. The provider detailed that it includes the following features:

Third-party liability up to £5m as standard

Cover up to £1,000 for medical expenses and up to £500 for pet medical fees following an accident on board the vessel

Cover up to £15,000 for family and guests if hit by an uninsured vessel

No excess to pay where customers are not at fault for a claim or when the vessel is damaged while in a marina

‘New for old’ cover on the mast, sails, canopies and rigging

Racing risks cover for sailing craft up to 23ft in length.

Loss or damage whilst in transit by road and/or loss or damage to personal effects up to £250

Personal accident cover up to £25,000 for death or permanent total disablement as a result of an accident on board the vessel.

According to N&G the also policy enables clients to keep their boat on a recognised mooring for a maximum of 24 hours from 1 April - 30 September (sailing season).

Extension

Head of N&G, Amy Wright, stated: “We’ve significantly enhanced our small craft policy to create a more comprehensive and competitive solution for customers and brokers.

“As well as combining our best small craft wording into a single policy, we’ve extended the cover and added new market-leading features, such as ‘new for old’ on canopies and sails.

“With the freedom to tie-up their boat for 24-hours, customers also have the flexibility to get out on more day trips and overnight stays, knowing that their mini-adventures are fully covered if the worst happens.”

