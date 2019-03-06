Product review: Made for management

Seaway Insurance Consultants' Chris Howell reviews Axa Insurance's Management Liability online product

Product: Axa Insurance - Management Liability online

Underwriter: Fiona Tomlinson, senior online account underwriter

Commission paid: Ability to flex commission between 0-40%

Contact: Axa’s Online Trading Team, 0800 051 8001,

[email protected]

Excess: Nil – £2,500 depending on section of cover.

Key benefits

▶Maximum turnover £50m for limited and public limited companies, £2m for clubs, charities or associations and £1m for partnerships and sole traders

▶Access to expert legal, regulatory and risk management advice and support provided by leading law firm, rradar legal

▶Directors’ and officers’ or trustees’ liability includes claims brought in any jurisdiction including USA

▶Cover on the same terms for all subsidiary companies including any subsidiaries bought during the period of insurance

▶Innovative covers including Brexit cover for claims from the exit of the UK from the EU and insolvency hearing cost up to £25,000 in any one period of insurance

▶Lifetime run off cover for retired directors and trustees

Verdict

Chris Howell, managing director at Seaway Insurance Consultants, comments: “The cover on offer is very wide, incorporating entity cover under company legal liability as well as full directors and officers insurance and employment practices liability. As an online product it is suitable for companies with a maximum turnover up to £50m for limited companies and £2m for clubs, charities and associations and £1m for sole traders.

“With minimum premiums from £150 net of IPT and with the ability to flex commission between 0% and 40% it makes the product economic for brokers, whether for a company or for a sole trader. It is also interesting to note that directors’ and officers’ or trustee cover is worldwide including USA.

“There is Brexit cover for claims for the exit from EU and insolvency hearings costs up to £25,000 and lifetime run off cover for retired directors and trustees together with several other innovations. With no excess for D&O and trustee cover and £2,500 for employment practices liability and employee dishonesty claims and £1,000 for legal pursuit claims (although all covers are not unlimited) this is a product that should be available to all small and medium sized businesses.

“Star Rating, particularly because of the breadth of cover and the low starting premium level, 5*.”

Overall rating: ***** (5/5)