Litigation funding and ATE product launched

The proposition is available to brokers via Sybaris Legal & IP and backed by insurer Acasta Europe.

Sybaris Legal & IP, which specialises in Lloyd’s and the London Market, has developed a hybrid Litigation Funding and After-the-Event Insurance Package which is available to the regional broker market.

According to Sybaris this means that funding and insurance options are now available for clients that previously could not protect themselves and their intellectual property.

Sybaris explained in a statement: “Litigation funding and After-the-Event (ATE) insurance has traditionally not been a viable option for clients involved in IP disputes, as normally the funder takes a proportion of a client’s damages, and the ATE insurance may require an upfront premium.

“This new offering is based upon the charging of interest, so non-financial remedies such as injunctions where another party is infringing the client’s IP can now be brought.”

Wholesale

Sybaris Legal & IP is collaborating with law firm Debenhams Ottaway LLP, litigation funding specialist Sparkle Capital, and ATE insurer Acasta Europe to offer the product.

The proposition is being wholesaled out to the broker market and is also available to law firms.

Ian Wishart, a director of Sybaris Legal & IP, said: “This new funding product will benefit potential litigants before the Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court (IPEC) who have been unable to pursue good claims, sometimes against much larger firms, because of a lack of resources.

“It levels the playing field, and enables IPR owners to retain value and leverage those rights.”

SME

Sybaris detailed that the product can cater for claims valued from £50,000 to £500,000. The fixed recoverable costs in IPEC limit the recoverable costs in stages up to £50,000 (save in some circumstances).

The product is aimed both at the SME market and IP portfolio holders such as brand owners, musicians and the pharmaceutical industry.

The provider explained that it covers a variety of different types of intellectual property claims ranging from trade mark infringement and passing-off to copyright, design right and patent infringement claims.

