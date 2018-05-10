Das launches suite of commercial products

The legal expenses insurer has also set up a quote and buy e-trade platform, Das Connect.

Legal expenses insurer Das has developed a set of commercial products which will be made available on its new e-trade platform Das Connect.

The products can also be sourced by brokers on Acturis and SSP.

The provider stated that a range of personal lines products were also being developed for launch later this year.

According to the firm its online portal would allow brokers to quote and buy and adjust and renew Das products online.

Specialised

James Henderson, managing director insurance UK and Ireland, Das UK Group, said: “Historically commercial legal expenses insurance has evolved by the inclusion of more and more specialised and complex covers which sound great but have questionable value when you look at their utilisation.

“I think those days are now over and what brokers are telling us is that they now want something quite different - clear and straightforward products that are easy to explain to their customers; delivered quickly, digitally and integrated into their existing systems with a competitive price.”

