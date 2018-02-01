Thistle launches high risk and construction products

MGA takes on new staff to run the schemes.

Managing general agent (MGA) Thistle Underwriting has launched two new products - high risk and construction.

The MGA detailed that high risk offered liability insurance specifically designed for relevant contractors with a turnover of up to £5m.

It further explained that the scheme catered for occupations that need unlimited height restrictions such as scaffolding contractors or unlimited depth restrictions such as civil engineers and that welding contractors and hot roofers would also be accepted.

The second new product, the construction scheme, has been designed for larger contractors and construction risks with a turnover of £5m to £15m.

Thistle listed that standard employers and public liability covers can be combined with optional covers of contractors all risks, terrorism, JCT 6.5.1 and directors and officers as well as efficacy, financial loss, cyber and pollution extensions.

Team

As part of the launch Thistle has added a new underwriting team to work exclusively on the two products.

Daniel Storr has been appointed Thistle’s construction underwriting manager. He has over 30 years experience in underwriting most recently at Covéa as regional lead underwriter (North).

Similarly, Andrew Oddy brings over 30 years of experience to his new role of Senior Construction Underwriter. His last position was at Broker Network where he spent over ten years.

Launch

John Mason, Thistle’s underwriting director said: “Daniel and Andrew both bring a wealth of liability and construction underwriting expertise and experience and I look forward to working with them in growing our high risk and construction accounts.

“This is the first step in our vision for continued development for Thistle Underwriting, with plans for further investment in both the team and our IT infrastructure this year along with the launch of more new products.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.