Arc Legal launches household cyber cover product

The personal support policy can be provided via brokers as part of a home insurance policy or as part of legal expenses cover.

Add-on and legal expenses provider Arc Legal Assistance has developed a Personal Cyber Support policy to offer household insurance customers access to expert support, restoration services and cover for cyber-attacks.

The product is available via brokers and according to Arc Legal can either be embedded into household cover or sold as part of a legal expenses policy.

Arc Legal detailed that the policy is designed to provide immediate assistance for individuals and families in the event of a cyber-attack on their personal electronic devices. Cover is underwritten by AmTrust Europe.

Restoration

The company further noted that the product provides crisis response and incident management cover, offering immediate assistance following a cyber-attack; as well as restoration cover to reinstate the customer’s devices to their original state before an attack and reimbursement of credit monitoring costs if the customer signs up to a monitoring facility.

Legal costs are also provided for disputes relating to personal identity fraud and social media defamation. Legal and counselling helplines, 24/7 cyber support, and online support services are additionally part of the service.

James Waddy, commercial development manager of Arc Legal, said: “The growth of personal cyber products in the UK market has predominately focused on high net worth customers.

“We have developed an assistance-led, affordable option for a more general customer base that does not simply replicate these products but supports the customer to provide practical assistance and deal with the real risks they face.”

He added: “Personal Cyber Support is an important addition to our growing portfolio of assistance-based products and services.”

