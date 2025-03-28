RSA cutting up to 250 jobs in Peterborough following personal lines exit

RSA has put 250 jobs at risk in its Peterborough office over the next two years, following the insurer’s decision to exit the personal insurance market first announced in December 2023.

First reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, of the 450 people in the office, a majority of the staff largely supported RSA’s insurance partnership with Nationwide.

Those 250 staff at risk of redundancy are now entering into an extended period of discussions as RSA winds down its support to Nationwide over at least the next two years.

There will be a small reduction in roles in September, with the majority of the reductions throughout 2026.RSA spokesperson

In January it was announced that