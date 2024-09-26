PwC tips Northern Irish motor premium to drop 15% after Government review

Motor insurance premiums for Scottish and Northern Irish drivers have been tipped to decrease by an average of £60 (10%) in Scotland and £90 (15%) in Northern Ireland following a Government review.

PwC’s prediction comes after the Government Actuary today announced the results of the review into the personal injury discount rate for Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will lead to the rate changing from -0.75% to +0.5% in Scotland, and from -1.5% to +0.5% in Northern Ireland.

The consultancy noted the rate change could also see motor insurance premiums drop in other areas of the UK, potentially by between 1% and 2.5% – which could be a £50 reduction for some young drivers.

PwC explained