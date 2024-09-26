Insurance Age

PwC tips Northern Irish motor premium to drop 15% after Government review

Northern Ireland
Motor insurance premiums for Scottish and Northern Irish drivers have been tipped to decrease by an average of £60 (10%) in Scotland and £90 (15%) in Northern Ireland following a Government review.

PwC’s prediction comes after the Government Actuary today announced the results of the review into the personal injury discount rate for Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will lead to the rate changing from -0.75% to +0.5% in Scotland, and from -1.5% to +0.5% in Northern Ireland.

The consultancy noted the rate change could also see motor insurance premiums drop in other areas of the UK, potentially by between 1% and 2.5% – which could be a £50 reduction for some young drivers. 

PwC explained

Ghost broker handed two-year suspended prison sentence

A man who sold invalid insurance policies and tried to take out car insurance for himself by covering up his driving offences and using a fake no-claims discount certificate has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

