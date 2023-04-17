Opinion: Now is the time to demonstrate the value of insurance

With the recent raft of insurance results, the personal lines sector is very much under the spotlight. Mike Crane, LV Broker managing director and L&G General Insurance CEO, offers some thoughts on how to navigate 2023 and beyond.

As a sector we have a lot to do in when it comes to demonstrating the value of insurance. This is true now more than ever, as the country faces a cost-of-living challenge, and people may look to cut back on products such as home insurance.

It’s too easy for customers to adopt the ‘it won’t happen to me’ mentality, but as insurers and brokers it’s critical we bring to light the sometimes tragic and heart-breaking claims we do see.

It’s too easy for customers to adopt the ‘it won’t happen to