Opinion: Now is the time to demonstrate the value of insurance

With the recent raft of insurance results, the personal lines sector is very much under the spotlight. Mike Crane, LV Broker managing director and L&G General Insurance CEO, offers some thoughts on how to navigate 2023 and beyond.

    • LV Broker managing director and L&G General Insurance CEO Mike Crane

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

With the recent raft of insurance results, the personal lines sector is very much under the spotlight. Mike Crane, LV Broker managing director and L&G General Insurance CEO, offers some thoughts on how to navigate 2023 and beyond.

As a sector we have a lot to do in when it comes to demonstrating the value of insurance. This is true now more than ever, as the country faces a cost-of-living challenge, and people may look to cut back on products such as home insurance.

It’s too easy for customers to adopt the ‘it won’t happen to me’ mentality, but as insurers and brokers it’s critical we bring to light the sometimes tragic and heart-breaking claims we do see.

It’s too easy for customers to adopt the ‘it won’t happen to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Personal

What does the More Than deal mean for the future of Ardonagh and RSA?

Both RSA and Ardonagh have their own distinct futures ahead. Ardonagh is a private equity-backed broker growing via consolidation, and RSA is intent on sharpening focus on its commercial broking relationships. The two have struck a deal on More Than's motor renewal book. Saxon East asks what more we can read into this agreement.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: