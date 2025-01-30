Tributes paid following the passing of “one of the great characters”, Mike Slack
Former British Insurance Brokers’ Association board member and managing director of specialist motor trade intermediary Road Runner, Mike Slack, has died.
The long-time champion of smaller brokers, who won the Achievement Award at the 2005 UK Broker Awards for his accomplishments at both a business and wider industry level, passed away at the end of last week last week aged 82.
Mike joined the Biba board in 2002 following its merger with his Association of Insurance Intermediaries and Brokers which itself was founded by the combination of the Insurance Intermediaries Association and the Association of Insurance Intermediaries in 1998, a year after
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Buss retires from Arag UK CEO role as Haynes steps up
David Haynes has been named CEO of Arag UK Holdings and Arag Legal Expenses Insurance as Tony Buss retires from the role.
Zurich adds Gallagher’s Louise Martin for new business role
Zurich has appointed Louise Martin as head of new business development, joining from Gallagher.
AIG expands Jon Hancock’s role
AIG has expanded former Lloyd’s and RSA leader Jon Hancock’s role, with additional responsibilities in global personal lines, as it reorganised into three segments.
Premium Credit recruits Andrea Wells to develop network and regional broker partnerships
Premium Credit has recruited Andrea Wells from Broker Insights as head of regions and networks.
Jensten partners with financial networking club empowering women
Jensten has teamed up with investment networking club Frankie’s to share expertise and insights with members.
London market wholesale broker launches construction division
Evolin Broking has launched a construction division with the appointment of Steve Downing as head of construction.
Clear hires ex-JLT and Miller exec to lead on M&A
The Clear Group has appointed Oscar Holloway as its first managing director, M&A.
Allianz names Phuong Ly as UK commercial lead after Côté departure
Allianz Commercial has appointed Phuong Ly from Allianz Australia as managing director for the UK, starting in the post on 3 April succeeding Nadia Côté who left for RSA last year.