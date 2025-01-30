Tributes paid following the passing of “one of the great characters”, Mike Slack

Former British Insurance Brokers’ Association board member and managing director of specialist motor trade intermediary Road Runner, Mike Slack, has died.

The long-time champion of smaller brokers, who won the Achievement Award at the 2005 UK Broker Awards for his accomplishments at both a business and wider industry level, passed away at the end of last week last week aged 82.

Mike joined the Biba board in 2002 following its merger with his Association of Insurance Intermediaries and Brokers which itself was founded by the combination of the Insurance Intermediaries Association and the Association of Insurance Intermediaries in 1998, a year after