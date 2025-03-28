Meet the MGA: Optio Underwriting

With an aim to be the most admired global specialty MGA, Optio Underwriting group CEO Deepak Soni outlines how it attracts top talent, plans to mix organic growth with M&A and discusses the importance of having a PE backer that understands the subtle nuances of how MGAs work.

Deepak having worked previously across corporates such as Axa, Hiscox and Aon, what attracted you to join Optio Group?

Having deployed capacity into the market I’ve been fortunate to work with a number of excellent MGAs and seen, from the outside in, the product innovation and value they can bring to customers and brokers.

Optio is one of the very few independent MGAs that has a global presence in the speciality market, with a real focus on customers, people and service; the key ingredients to