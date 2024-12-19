Ex-Das UK boss Coram departs for UK insurer CEO role
The ex-boss of Das UK, Tony Coram, has returned to former parent company Munich Re as CEO of its primary insurance business, Great Lakes (UK).
Coran was CEO of Das UK when it was acquired by Arag Group in July 2023, creating a near £200m gross written premium legal expenses insurance business. Das UK was owned by German insurance group Ergo Versicherung AG, which is a subsidiary of Munich Re.
On completion of the deal, Coram was appointed chief operating officer of the enlarged group at the beginning of the year, with Arag PLC managing director Tony Buss appointed CEO.Great custodian
Buss told Insurance Age: “I’m very pleased for Tony on
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Review of the Year 2024: Flood Re’s Stuart Logue
Stuart Logue, interim CEO at Flood Re, reflects on its first Parliamentary drop-in sesson and the Flood Resilient Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show as well as sharing a prediction about Build Back Better.
Pen names Hannah Fry as COO
Gallagher-owned Pen Underwriting has appointed Hannah Fry as chief operating officer joining the executive team on 6 January 2025.
Newbie News: Podium Insurance Brokers
James Blair, CEO of Podium Insurance Brokers, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the specialist motorsport broker through word of mouth.
Allianz UK bolsters commercial digital trading team
Allianz UK has revealed a swathe of appointments and promotions in its commercial digital trading team with the investments including creating a dedicated expert digital distribution team for the first time.
Arch names national production lead
Arch Insurance UK regional division has promoted Alex Turner to national production lead, with immediate effect.
Review of the Year 2024: Commercial Express’s Duncan Pritchard
Duncan Pritchard, managing director of Commercial Express would like to leave the term underinsurance behind in 2024, reflects on the amount of time he spent trying to get Oasis tickets, and why it would make perfect sense to appear on TV’s Survivor.
People Moves: 9 – 13 December 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Review of the Year 2024: Markerstudy’s Gary Humphreys
Gary Humphreys, group chief underwriting officer at Markerstudy, hails the completion of the Atlanta deal, dreams of having the MGA’s brand adorn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and mulls sitting on the sofa and doing Channel 4’s Gogglebox.