Ex-Das UK boss Coram departs for UK insurer CEO role

The ex-boss of Das UK, Tony Coram, has returned to former parent company Munich Re as CEO of its primary insurance business, Great Lakes (UK).

Coran was CEO of Das UK when it was acquired by Arag Group in July 2023, creating a near £200m gross written premium legal expenses insurance business. Das UK was owned by German insurance group Ergo Versicherung AG, which is a subsidiary of Munich Re.

On completion of the deal, Coram was appointed chief operating officer of the enlarged group at the beginning of the year, with Arag PLC managing director Tony Buss appointed CEO.

Great custodian

Buss told Insurance Age: “I’m very pleased for Tony on