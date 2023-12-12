Inperio takes two PI underwriters from Liberty
Inperio has hired professional indemnity experts Sam Goodier and Kras Eneva from Liberty Specialty Markets, Insurance Age can reveal.
The pair, whose specialisms include insurance for independent financial advisers, will both join the business in February once they have concluded their notice periods with Liberty. This will take Inperio’s IFA team to five staff members.
Simon Lovat, pictured, director of Inperio, stated: “We’ve always got ambition to grow the team with the right people with the right attributes.”
A spokesperson for Liberty said it does not comment on individuals.
“We’re very excited that Sam and Kras
