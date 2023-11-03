My Insurance Downtime: ThingCo CIO and co-founder Jonathon Valentine

ThingCo CIO Jonathon Valentine gives a glimpse into his life outside insurance. Everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

ThingCo chief information officer and co-founder, Jonathon Valentine, gives a glimpse into his life outside insurance. We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen time

First thing I usually check is BBC and then Twitter. I spend too much time on Reddit on the Formula 1 and Marvel pages.

Music time

Music wise, I just let Apple Music pick. It’s one less decision if I just put on the Jonathon Valentine station. I’m more of a podcast person though, and Off Menu [with Ed Gamble and James Acaster], Richard Herring’s podcast RHLSTP, and Alistair Campbell and Rory Stewart’s podcasts are my go-to podcasts currently.

Those, and the Taskmaster podcast

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on People

CII on the hunt for new CEO again after Vallance departs

The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has today confirmed it is looking for a third CEO less than two years after incumbent Alan Vallance announced plans to take an equivalent role at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: