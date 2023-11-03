My Insurance Downtime: ThingCo CIO and co-founder Jonathon Valentine
ThingCo CIO Jonathon Valentine gives a glimpse into his life outside insurance. Everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.
ThingCo chief information officer and co-founder, Jonathon Valentine, gives a glimpse into his life outside insurance. We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.Screen time
First thing I usually check is BBC and then Twitter. I spend too much time on Reddit on the Formula 1 and Marvel pages.Music time
Music wise, I just let Apple Music pick. It’s one less decision if I just put on the Jonathon Valentine station. I’m more of a podcast person though, and Off Menu [with Ed Gamble and James Acaster], Richard Herring’s podcast RHLSTP, and Alistair Campbell and Rory Stewart’s podcasts are my go-to podcasts currently.
Those, and the Taskmaster podcast
People Moves: 30 October – 3 November 2023
Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Julie Page to lead UK and EMEA as Aon brings regions together
Aon has confirmed it will “bring together” the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions on 15 November with Julie Page named as leader.
Ex-Hastings boss Utley on Percayso investment and the state of UK motor market
Neil Utley’s investment in data intelligence provider Percayso Inform was spurred on by an understanding that the insurtech would have made his job a lot easier had it existed when he was chair of Hastings Direct.
Former Axa and Groupama leader Laurent Matras joins Tesco Bank as CUO
Laurent Matras has returned to the UK market as chief underwriting officer at Tesco Bank.
Broking success: SEP Insurance founder and managing director, Phil Stafford
SEP Insurance founder and managing director, Phil Stafford, has eyes for growth as he plans to expand the firm's office footprint organically in the next 12 months.
My Insurance Downtime: Jade Sugg, account handler at Russell Scanlan
A Nottinghamshire native and avid paddleboarder, Jade Sugg, account handler at Russell Scanlan, shares an insight into life outside the broker’s Wellington Circus home.
People Moves: 23 - 27 October 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
CII on the hunt for new CEO again after Vallance departs
The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has today confirmed it is looking for a third CEO less than two years after incumbent Alan Vallance announced plans to take an equivalent role at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.