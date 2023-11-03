My Insurance Downtime: ThingCo CIO and co-founder Jonathon Valentine

ThingCo chief information officer and co-founder, Jonathon Valentine, gives a glimpse into his life outside insurance. We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen time

First thing I usually check is BBC and then Twitter. I spend too much time on Reddit on the Formula 1 and Marvel pages.

Music time

Music wise, I just let Apple Music pick. It’s one less decision if I just put on the Jonathon Valentine station. I’m more of a podcast person though, and Off Menu [with Ed Gamble and James Acaster], Richard Herring’s podcast RHLSTP, and Alistair Campbell and Rory Stewart’s podcasts are my go-to podcasts currently.

Those, and the Taskmaster podcast