WTW names Joyner as new GB head

WTW has appointed Gaby Joyner as head of Great Britain replacing John Ball who retired from the firm in August 2023.

Joyner, who has been with the company for 23 years, is head of WTW’s employee experience business for Europe, a role that she will continue in while taking on additional responsibilities as head of Great Britain.

In her new role, Joyner will aim to represent WTW externally at a corporate level in addition to supporting GB business leaders and colleagues in the growth and retention of key clients and prospects.

Important geographic market

Anne Pullum, head of Europe for WTW, said: “I am