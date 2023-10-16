My Insurance Downtime – Peter Harvey, deputy CEO at Arc Legal Group

By day, Peter Harvey leads the Arc Legal Group team in developing and implementing its strategic growth plans, but by evening, Peter has a very different role. He’s a successful beef farmer, with products stocked on the shelves of a major supermarket chain.

My agricultural origins

I’ve always been interested in farming. I studied the practice when I was younger, gaining a qualification in agriculture. From there, I took a job with NFU Mutual, knowing I would have some dealings with insurance, but really hoping to take my love of agriculture into business… Little did I know that this job would eventually lead to the career I know and love today.

My farm

Despite a busy career, which sees me travelling to and from the UK on a regular basis, my love