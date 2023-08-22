Gareth Hemming to join Hiscox UK
Insurer has named Gareth Hemming as its new chief distribution officer for Hiscox UK.
Hemming (pictured), who left Aviva in 2022 after 33 years at the insurer, will be based in Manchester, and report to Jon Dye, Hiscox UK CEO.
At Hiscox, he will be responsible for the provider’s trading strategy with a focus on driving profitable growth with brokers. Hemming will also lead the broker trading teams across the UK, including Hiscox’s regional operations, schemes and art and private clients.
Gareth is an accomplished leader. He has a track record of delivering commercial
