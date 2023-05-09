Editor's letter: Sorry insurers, your staff ain’t worth stealing

In the weeks leading up to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, I had a number of ‘state of market’ meetings with brokers

And I have some good news, and some bad news for the insurers reading this.

The good news, given the present tricky recruitment situation, is that said brokers had no interest in headhunting your staff. The bad news is that the brokers actually do not want to employ them either. I will explain.

It used to be a tried and tested career path to go into an insurer on a graduate (or another) training scheme; work for a number of years and then be tempted by the lure of broking and switching sides.