Editor's letter: Sorry insurers, your staff ain’t worth stealing
In the weeks leading up to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, I had a number of ‘state of market’ meetings with brokers
And I have some good news, and some bad news for the insurers reading this.
The good news, given the present tricky recruitment situation, is that said brokers had no interest in headhunting your staff. The bad news is that the brokers actually do not want to employ them either. I will explain.
It used to be a tried and tested career path to go into an insurer on a graduate (or another) training scheme; work for a number of years and then be tempted by the lure of broking and switching sides.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Axa targets new broker employees with passport training solution
Axa Commercial is poised to launch a new programme aimed at new starters within broking firms.
People Moves: 2 – 5 May 2023
Keep up-to-date with personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Ecclesiastical appoints underwriting director from Aviva
Ecclesiastical Insurance has hired Marc Lewis as underwriting director for the UK.
Allianz Commercial grows broker-facing team with two appointments
Allianz Commercial has promoted two broker segment managers tasked with growing its broker business in the UK.
QBE makes four appointments in regional restructure
QBE has appointed four heads of trading as part of a regional push in the UK.
Ex-FCA leader Salter joins Sicsic Advisory
Former Financial Conduct Authority director Philip Salter has joined strategic risk and regulatory consultancy Sicsic Advisory as a senior adviser.
People Moves: 24 – 27 April 2023
Keep up-to-date with personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Yutree restructures board with new CEO and MD
Kevin Hancock stepped up to CEO at Yutree Insurance with Laura Hancock promoted to succeed him as managing director.