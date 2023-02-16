Paymentshield names Colm Tully as CEO

Ardonagh-owned Paymentshield has appointed Colm Tully as CEO, succeeding Rob Evans.

Tully is also commercial director for partnerships at Atlanta Group, Paymentshield’s parent company.

Former CEO, Evans has taken up the position of chief commercial officer for Atlanta.

Tully’s role will cover all business-to-business distribution for the group across mortgage, lettings and automotive partnerships.

Colm Tully will bring more than 20 years of experience in the insurance sector to the job

