Insurers and brokers pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

The UK’s longest-serving monarch has died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96.

This morning Ardonagh’s group website carries the message: “Across The Ardonagh Group, we are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. She is remembered by our colleagues and worldwide as beacon of duty, wisdom and service.”

Meanwhile, the Howden Group including subsidiary companies like A-Plan, have black banners at the top of their online home pages with the simple words: “HM