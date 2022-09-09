Insurers and brokers pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
The UK’s longest-serving monarch has died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96.
This morning Ardonagh’s group website carries the message: “Across The Ardonagh Group, we are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. She is remembered by our colleagues and worldwide as beacon of duty, wisdom and service.”
Meanwhile, the Howden Group including subsidiary companies like A-Plan, have black banners at the top of their online home pages with the simple words: “HM
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on People
Most read
- In Depth: Underinsurance and the value of risk management
- News analysis: HNW - will Aviva’s play for market dominance pay off?
- Opinion: New regulation for software houses will have unintended consequences
- Analysis: Insurance dives deeper into returners talent pool
- Former RSA chief Scott Egan appointed CEO at SiriusPoint
- Blog: The rising threat of underinsurance
- Lloyd’s posts £1.8bn half-year loss