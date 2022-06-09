MGAA creates technical services manager role
Richards will report directly to CEO Mike Keating and be responsible for supporting the MGAA’s plans to extend its influence in the market by growing its membership, developing, and driving forward technical content and events, and pro-actively engaging with governing and industry bodies.
Richards has more than 25 years’ insurance market experience and joins from Towergate Insurance Brokers, where he was a caring professions underwriter.
He was previously high net worth underwriter at MS Amlin
