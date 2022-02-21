Broker Daniel Wilkinson found not guilty in sex assault case

Former CGI director Daniel Wilkinson, 53, of Staffordshire, was acquitted of sexual assault at Inner London Crown Court today (21 February 2022) following a jury trial.

Wilkinson had been accused of grabbing the woman’s bottom and crotch over her clothes. She first reported the incident in March 2018.

The un-named woman alleged the assault happened on 23 November 2017 at the five-star Hilton Bankside on London’s South Bank.

Wilkinson pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial this week.